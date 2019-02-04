Man dies in Rockledge shooting, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Rockledge police were investigating the Sunday shooting death of a man - believed to be about 18-years-old - who was a passenger in a vehicle, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

The shooting happened about 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Estridge Drive, east of Fiske Boulevard.

Police said three people were in a Nissan when at least one round was fired.

Detectives were searching for a third passenger who apparently left the vehicle following the shooting.

The wounded passenger was transported to Rockledge Regional, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the three men in the vehicle knew each other. However, investigators continued to search for a motive. An investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates. This story will be updated.

