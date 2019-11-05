Man dies in shooting at Ambassador Hotel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were shot, one fatally, Monday night in separate incidents in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said officers were called just before 8 p.m. to the Ambassador Hotel in the 900 block of West Colonial Drive.

Officers surrounded the hotel for several hours and a man was found shot in his car, police said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No other information about the victim has been released.

Investigators were seen gathering evidence from a black BMW sedan at the hotel.

About an hour earlier, authorities were called to a shooting near Zion Hill Baptist Church in the 3900 block of Columbia Street.

A man was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

The shootings continue a recent trend in gun violence in the Orlando area. One person was killed and seven others were injured, including an 8-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, in several shootings over the weekend.

