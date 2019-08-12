Man, 27, dies in Titusville shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man died in a shooting in Titusville on Sunday, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Park Avenue, authorities said.

Titusville police on Monday identified the victim as DeNathan Nartarious Carter, 27, of Cocoa.

Police said Carter was found shot on a roadway that connects the rear of Park Villas Apartments to South Deleon Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.