Man dies riding dirt bike in Osceola County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash that happened in Osceola County on Sunday around 6:20 p.m.

Troopers said that the crash happened on a dirt road near the intersection of Bella Citta Boulevard and Bobcat Road.

The crash involved a dirt bike and an all-terrain vehicle.

Police have identified the driver of the dirt bike as 41-year-old Jonathan Colon Garcia of Kissimmee.

Police said both vehicles were southbound when one of the vehicles attempted to make a U-turn and entered the direct path of the other vehicle. Both of the vehicles collided.

The man riding the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.