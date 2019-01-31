Man doesn't want to see parents, calls in bomb threat to airline

So, if your parents were coming for a visit but you REALLY didn’t want to see them, what lengths would you go to, in order to prevent them from coming?

Evidently, a man in France earlier this month went as far as calling in a bomb hoax to avoid seeing his parents.

A 23-year-old student made an anonymous threat against easyJet flight EZY4319 headed to Rennes from Lyon on Jan. 18, according to an article in the Mirror.

The aircraft, which was carrying 159 passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing.

The man who made the threat, police said, was ultimately arrested and now faces up to five years in prison.

Hopefully, the man didn’t need to rely on his parents to provide bail money.

There was no word on whether his parents visited him in jail.

