Man drags victim while stealing car with children inside, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two young boys were located safely after someone stole their father's vehicle while they were in the back seat Thursday evening, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the victim drove his 2012 Mitsubishi to an IHOP on Bill France Boulevard around 5 p.m. to help his friend who had been involved in a crash. He parked his car one space over from where his friend's vehicle was and left it running and unlocked as he helped her, the report said.

The man's son, ages 4 and 5, were asleep in the back seat, police said.

Joshua Gerdes, 32, rode up on a bicycle and jumped into the driver's seat of the unattended vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The victim saw Gerdes driving off with his two children in the back seat so he grabbed the door handle in an attempt to stop him, but instead ended up being dragged about 50 yards, a news release said.

Police said Gerdes quickly abandoned the vehicle nearby and ran toward a wooded area, where he was arrested within minutes.

Gerdes told officers that he was sorry and didn't realize there were children inside the car, according to authorities.

The young boys were not injured. Their father sustained cuts to his knees but did not require hospitalization, the report said.

Gerdes was charged with carjacking, aggravated battery and two counts of false imprisonment on a victim under 13.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.