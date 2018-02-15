Man drives himself to Orlando hospital after being shot, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man drove himself to an Orlando hospital after he was shot early Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Winnie Palmer Hospital around 6:57 a.m. when a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound arrived.

An officer who was at the hospital spoke to the victim before he was rushed into surgery at nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center. The man said he had been shot in the area of Holden Avenue and South Orange Blossom Trail, a news release said.

The man is in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

