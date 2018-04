ORLANDO, Fla. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds drove himself to a 7-Eleven gas station on Silver Star Road, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the man pulled into the gas station at 1:29 p.m. after being shot while on Dardanelle Drive.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious to life-threatening condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

