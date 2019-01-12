Man stalking women in Volusia, Seminole counties, deputies say

Walter Hernandez, 62, is believed to be driving a black Honda Fit with Florida tag GWYI96.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities in two Central Florida counties are searching for a man who they said has been harassing women in Seminole and Volusia counties.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate Walter Hernandez, 62, of Sanford. He is believed to be driving a 2007 Honda Fit with Florida tag GWYI96.

On Monday two separate incidents were reported in two countries, officials said. A man driving a Honda Fit made unwanted sexual comments to a woman on East 4th Street in Sanford, police said.

A similar incident occurred in Orange City involving the same man. The victim in that case was able to take several photographs of his vehicle, police said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the most recent incident happened on Monday when a DeBary woman said a man followed a woman in his car and asked to perform a sex act on her.

Sheriff's Office officials have reason to believe Hernandez is responsible for all three incidents. Deputies said he will be charged with stalking.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Hernandez was sentenced in 2008 for following a victim and trying to grab her. Last year, a minor reported she was followed by Hernandez and authorities found found ropes, numerous unused condoms and seats removed from his van, records show.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the incident in question or similar incidents should contact the Sanford Police Department or Volusia County Sheriff's Office by calling 911.

