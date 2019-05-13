Man shot outside Orange County hookah lounge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot early Monday outside an Orange County hookah lounge, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at the Real Hookah Lounge on Goldenrod Road near Alachua Street.

The shooting victim was dropped off at AdventHealth East Hospital, prompting an investigation. Officials said the man was in serious but stable condition.

Video showed about a dozen people detained outside the lounge, but deputies said no one has been taken into custody and no arrests have been made.

No other details have been released.

At least a dozen people detained outside a hookah lounge off Goldenrod Rd. Not far from where a man was dropped off at the hospital with a possible gunshot wound. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Unaq8iJy41 — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) May 13, 2019

