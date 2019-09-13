Man drowns after canoe overturns in Duck Lake, police say

1. Sigma Alpha Epsilon (Arizona State University) -- A prospective member of this chapter drowned in December last year after a night of binge drinking at a fraternity event. Then in May, one of their own was dropped off in front of the local…

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man drowned Thursday night after failing out of a canoe on an Orange City lake, according to police.

According to a news release from the Orange City Police Department, Ricki Long, of Orange City, was in a canoe with a friend when the vessel overturned and both people fell in the water.

Police said the victim had a stoma from a previous tracheotomy and was unable to stay afloat. Long's friend pulled him to shore and police attempted CPR, but the victim died.

Orange City police detectives are working with the medical examiner's office on the drowning.

The current investigation indicates this was accidental but the investigation is ongoing.

