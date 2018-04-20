Man faces attempted murder charge in retaliatory shooting, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after he shot at the brother of a man he said was involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident began on April 12 when Kelley Anderson, 24, and his girlfriend were drinking with friends at a residence on South Volusia Avenue. An altercation broke out between the friends and they wandered down the street until the suspect's girlfriend and a 17-year-old boy ended up in the victim's yard where they were screaming and yelling, according to the report.

A man came out of the home and asked them to get off the property, but when they refused a fight broke out. Deputies said the victim pushed the woman to get her away and also punched the teenage boy.

Days later, on Sunday, the brother of the man who was involved in the altercation was at the home on Pencan Street for a family gathering celebrating their parents' anniversary when a vehicle began driving by the dead-end street slowly and repeatedly, the report said.

The car stopped and the people inside approached the man, asking for his brother who was involved in the altercation, but the man would not tell the vehicle occupants where his brother was, according to authorities.

Deputies said Anderson, who was driving the vehicle, opened the door and fired approximately four shots at the man. No one was injured.

"There's a lot of shooting. We're just really scared because there's a lot of kids and my family's here," said a woman on the phone to police. "We disconnected the lights from outside, so they wouldn't see us."

Authorities said they believe the shooting was in retaliation because Anderson thought the victim called the police the night of April 12, which resulted in someone from the group of friends being arrested on a burglary charge and because Anderson believed the victim was involved in a fight with his girlfriend.

Deputies arrested Anderson after matching unique tire tracks to his car. He appeared in court on Friday and was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

"You're a danger to the community," the judge said.

Investigators learned Anderson was involved in two previous crimes, one involving a stolen handgun that they suspect was used in Sunday's shooting. Authorities also said they believe there is a second shooter.

Anderson is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond. The judge ordered him to not have any contact with the victims.

