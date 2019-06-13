News

Man faces murder charge in woman's shooting death in Orange County

Trevor Belair arrested in connection with Paula Anderson's death

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was arrested on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this month in Orange County.

Deputies tweeted Thursday that Trevor Belair, 24, faces a charge of second-degree murder for his involvement in the shooting death of Paula Anderson on June 3. He was also arrested on drug and gun charges.

More News Headlines

Anderson was found dead at a home on Old Goldenrod Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the home and found Anderson suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.