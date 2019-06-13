Man faces murder charge in woman's shooting death in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was arrested on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this month in Orange County.

Deputies tweeted Thursday that Trevor Belair, 24, faces a charge of second-degree murder for his involvement in the shooting death of Paula Anderson on June 3. He was also arrested on drug and gun charges.

Anderson was found dead at a home on Old Goldenrod Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the home and found Anderson suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.

