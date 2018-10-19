Man fatally shoots father in front of his 9-year-old son, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Dunnellon man is accused of fatally shooting a father in front of the victim's 9-year-old son Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's County.

Deputies said the victim, Gerald Lee Bryant, is the ex-husband of suspect Eric Matthews' wife and went to Matthews' home in Dunnellon to visit the children he has in common with the woman.

When the wife texted Matthews that Bryant was at the home, he replied, "If I show up it ain't gonna be good," according to the affidavit.

Matthews returned home and immediately attacked Bryant, grabbing him by the collar, punching him and pinning him to the ground while he beat him, the report said. The suspect's wife begged and pleaded for Matthews to stop the attack but he refused, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the attack stopped but the men continued to argue inside the home. Bryant's 9-year-old son told authorities he saw Matthews shoot Bryant in the chest then he heard Matthews say, "Bye bye, mother (expletive)," the report said.

Bryant's 11-year-old daughter was also in the home when the shooting happened. She and the suspect's wife heard the gunshot and found Bryant clutching his chest, according to authorities.

Matthews, 47, was charged with second-degree murder.

