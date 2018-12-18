Man fatally shot at Palm Bay condo, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - Detectives were at the Country Gardens II Condo for a fatal shooting investigation Tuesday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a 911 call was placed about the shooting in the 1600 block of Sunny Brook Lane. Palm Bay police Lt. Steve Bland said a man was found dead in a car in the parking lot.

On the south side of the complex, painter John Perrow, 59, said he was working when he heard at least five gun shots.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Florida Today