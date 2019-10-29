Man fatally shot in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in Orange County.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the home on Vergo Court near the Sky Lakes South subdivision around 11 p.m. Monday about a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

Deputies spent all night at the scene and said they do not have any information on the identity of a potential suspect or suspects.

The man's identity has not been released either.

[MORE: Man shot to death at Orange County apartment complex]

This is the second deadly shooting in two days in Orange County.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.