Teen fatally struck by car while leaving Orlando McDonald's

ORLANDO, Fla. - An 18-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car after leaving a McDonald's restaurant in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man had just left the restaurant and was trying to cross the street at Orange Blossom Trail and La Quinta Drive at 1:15 a.m. when he was fatally struck by a Chevy Camaro going south on Orange Blossom Trail.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, the man was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Troopers have not said if the driver will face charges. The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

