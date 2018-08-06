Man fires at officers before shooting himself, Belleview police say

BELLEVIEW, Fla. - A man who was shooting a pistol next to a business on Saturday opened fire at officers then shot himself, according to the Belleview Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 6100 block of Baseline Road in reference to a shooting. As officers were exiting their patrol vehicles, the man shot at them then turned the gun on himself as they were approaching, a news release said.

The man was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police said the two officers who responded did not open fire and were not injured. A bystander's vehicle was shot but the occupants were not injured, according to authorities.

