Man flees after killing pedestrian in Orange City crash, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A man fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian then turned himself in an hour later, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Dallas Martin, 23, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck on Saxon Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. Saturday when he struck pedestrian Jean Monjoie, 79, who was near the center median attempting to cross Saxon Boulevard, a news release said.

A man driving a Jeep Wrangler attempted to avoid the crash but he also struck Monjoie but the victim was not injured as a result of the second impact, according to the report.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler stopped to render aid as did several other motorists, but police said Martin fled the area.

Monjoie died at the scene of the crash.

Police said Martin went to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office around 9:25 p.m. to report that he hit a pedestrian and he fled because he was was panicked and scared.

His vehicle had damage consistent with striking a pedestrian but he was not injured in the crash, according to a news release.

Police said a blood sample from Martin will be analyzed and his vehicle was seized for further investigation.

Martin was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The crash investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call traffic homicide investigator Officer Brian Kibbe at 386-775-9999.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.