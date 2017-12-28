Man found at scene of fatal Citra stabbing arrested, charged, deputies say

CITRA, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of one man and the attempted killing of another Tuesday in Citra, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home at 3105 Northeast 162nd Place around 6:30 a.m. to find three men inside.

Deputies said Alfred Jackson Jr., 65, was pronounced dead at the scene. Eclinton Thomas Jr., 54, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Sheriff's Office said the third man, found at the scene with minor lacerations, Billy Dee Johnson, 39, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was then arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Johnson is being held at the Marion County Jail without bail.

