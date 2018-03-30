Man found dead in Eustis after gunshots reported, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. - A man was found dead in Eustis early Friday after gunshots were heard in the area, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. near McDonald Avenue and Glover Street.

According to Eustis police, officers were called to the area and found the man unresponsive. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

The man's name has not been released.

Detectives are investigating the man's death.

No other details have been released.

