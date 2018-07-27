Man found dead in parking lot of Cocoa Beach McDonald's

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A unknown male was found dead Friday in the parking lot of a McDonald's, according to officials from the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

The man is believed to be around 30 or 40 years old. He was found in the rear parking lot of the McDonald's at 3920 North Atlantic Avenue, which is right across the street from Ron Jon Surf Shop.

Police said the death appears to be an isolated incident, with no safety concern for the community.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them at 321-868-3251.

