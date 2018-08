SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - A man found dead after a shooting in Summerfield on Saturday has been identified, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Walter Elliot IV, 62, died in the shooting, which occurred at a home in the 5400 block of SE 145th Street.

Deputies said they were called about a shooting and found Elliot dead at the home.

An investigation is ongoing.

