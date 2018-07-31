Man found dead in vehicle shot during robbery, 2 suspects arrested, police say

Xavier Deon Turner, 22, and Kenneth Monte Levatt Jr, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Dimitric "DJ" Bailey.

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police have arrested two suspects they say were involved in the shooting death of a man found slumped over in his car Sunday night.

A death investigation was launched around 9 p.m. after 22-year-old Dimitric Bailey, also known as DJ, was found in a four-door Infiniti at the end of Vagabond Street.

After reviewing surveillance video from the area where Bailey was found, police said two men driving a Mercury Grand Marquis approached the victim's vehicle and spoke to Bailey for a moment before returning to their car. A third man from the Mercury then approached the victim's car, removed items, put on gloves and wiped down the inside of the vehicle, according to the video.

All three men then left in the Mercury, video showed.

Detectives said a witness helped them identify Xavier "X" Deon Turner, 22, as one of the men seen in the surveillance video speaking with the victim. The other two men were also identified with the help of a witness.

When detectives first interviewed Turner on Monday he told them he was with his two friends the night of the July 29 shooting and they went to Orlando after picking up three girls, according to the report.



After being shown video of himself at the scene of the shooting in Cocoa, Turner asked for an attorney and ended the interview. Turner's mother and stepfather came into the interview room and asked him he and the other men robbed Bailey. Turner told his mother that Bailey was shot while he and the other suspects were robbing him. Turner identified, 24-year-old Kenneth Levatt, as the person who wiped down Bailey's vehicle and the third suspect, who is not in custody, as the person who shot the victim, according to the arrest report.

Levatt and Turner were arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail on Monday and ordered held without bail. Both suspects are charged with tampering with evidence, robbery with a firearm and first-degree murder, according to jail records.

A friend and neighbor of Bailey’s family said he was a student at Eastern Florida State College.

“He was really nice. He’d give you the shirt off his back,” Betty Allen said.

Allen said she knew Bailey and his family for seven years, including his father, who Bailey lived with just two blocks away from the crime scene.

Allen said Bailey‘s father died recently due to a heart attack.

“They just lost his dad, couple months ago. Now they have to bury his son,” she said.

Detectives said Tuesday they are still following leads and investigating this homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters could received up to $5,000.

