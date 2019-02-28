News

Man found dead inside Orange County home

No word on victim's cause of death

By Michelle Ganley - Graham Media Group

Erik Sandoval/WKMG photo

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found dead inside an Orange County home Wednesday night, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking into the circumstances in the 600 block of Cornwall Road.

Authorities received a "man down" call at 8:35 p.m.

At this time, the case is considered a death investigation.

 

"It’s very early ... and we don’t have much information to release at this time," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.

