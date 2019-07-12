Man found guilty of shooting at Orange County deputies, sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man involved in a shootout with Orange County deputies, which he livestreamed on Instagram, was found guilty Thursday, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Mina said Laforest Gray was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

“Now lets hope he gets the appropriate sentence,” Mina said.

Gray was originally accused of firing several shots at deputies after they arrived at the Citra at Windermere Apartments for a domestic violence call Feb. 13.

Deputies said he refused to surrender and started to shoot.

Investigators said body camera shows deputies returning fire but no one was shot.

Gray told a judge he and his wife were simply “role playing” on the day of the shooting and are celebrities of the videos they post online.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.