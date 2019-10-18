Man dies after being found in truck in Orange County, deputies say

Kat Wilcox/Pexels

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a homicide in Orange County after a 53-year-old man was found bleeding inside a truck.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 1700 block of Queensway Road on Friday around 2:25 p.m.

Upon their arrival, deputies found the man, who had suffered trauma to his body, inside the truck, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, deputies said.

Details on what may have caused the trauma and information about any possible suspects were not immediately available, the Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

