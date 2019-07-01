Man found shot at Daytona Beach pizzeria, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was found at a pizzeria suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen Monday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said they were called to Napoli's Pizza on North Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and found the victim inside a vehicle parked outside the restaurant.

The man was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center to undergo surgery.

A woman who was with the victim was not injured.

Police said it's unclear where the shooting took place. Initial reports described the shooter as a man in his 20s with short hair who was wearing a black T-shirt and denim shorts, according to a news release.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 6 p.m. at an apartment complex on Grandview Avenue, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.

