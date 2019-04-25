Man found shot in doorway of Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies responded to the 700 block of Park Manor Drive in Orange County on Wednesday in response to a shooting.

Investigators said they found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

They said he was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

"I put my pot pie down, and I was right out the door to see if I can help somebody," said a neighbor identified only as Ric.

He said he lived about four doors down from where the shooting happened.

"I see a bunch of people down at the corner walking around, acting all crazy," he said.

He told News 6 he saw the victim laying in the doorway of the home.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim or the suspect they arrested.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.