Man found shot in torso at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found at an apartment complex on Tuesday suffering from a gunshot wound, the Orlando Police Department said.

He is expected to survive.

Orlando police learned of the shooting about 5:15 p.m. Christmas Day, in the 3900 block of WD Judge Boulevard, at Palm Grove Gardens. Officers arrived and found the victim, who was on the ground and had been shot in his upper torso. They had him taken to a nearby hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the shooter and the victim were acquainted. It appears an argument led to the shooting, police said.

At last check, detectives remained at the scene. No further details were available.

