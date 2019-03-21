Man found shot to death at Ocala horse farm

OCALA, Fla. - A man was found shot to death early Thursday at a Marion County horse farm, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the man's body was found around 12:12 a.m. at the Classic Mile Park Training Center at 13750 W. Highway 40 in Ocala by an employee checking on the horses.

Deputies said the man, whose name has not been released, was found shot to death near Barn 56.

Detectives, forensic technicians and the medical examiner were called to the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 352-368-3546.



