Man found shot to death near Mall at Millenia, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in the Millennia area early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a person called 911 after finding the shooting victim at the intersection of Americana Boulevard and Texas Avenue.

Forensics and homicide investigators responded to the scene, deputies said.

Authorities did not release any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.



