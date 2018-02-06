Man found shot to death outside New Smyrna Beach home

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot in the head and killed Monday night in New Smyrna Beach, police said.

New Smyrna Beach police said Andre Overstreet, 40, died in the shooting, which was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Julia Street.

According to police, neighbors heard a gunshot and officers found Overstreet unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the head.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call police at 386-402-7765. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.



