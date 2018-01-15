Man found shot to death outside Waffle House in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man visiting the Orlando area for a party was found shot to death early Monday after an argument broke out at a Waffle House restaurant in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Herbert Johnson, 23, died in the shooting, which was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Colonial Drive near Alafaya Trail.

Orange County sheriff's deputies said they were called to the area for a shooting and found Johnson dead in a grassy area outside the restaurant.

Deputies said an argument began inside the restaurant and multiple shots were fired when the fight spilled outside.

Witnesses said two people were seen leaving the scene in a vehicle, but no other details have been released.

Investigators placing evidence markers outside this Waffle House on E. Colonial Dr after a man was shot & killed this morning.

