Man found with gunshot wound at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found lying in the grass at an Orlando apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said they received reports of a man down at Boca Club Apartments on C.R. Smith Street, just off of South John Young Parkway. When officers arrived, they said they found a black man lying in the grass who had been shot in the head.

Police have not identified the victim, but said he is between 15 and 25 years old. The man's current condition is unclear.

Authorities do not have any witnesses or suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.