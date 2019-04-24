News

Man found wounded after shots reported at I-4 rest stop in Longwood

Seminole County sheriff's deputies investigate incident

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A man was found in a vehicle at an I-4 rest stop suffering from a head wound early Wednesday after deputies were called to the area for a reported shooting, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the westbound rest stop along I-4 near State Road 434 in Longwood.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigators still trying to determine source of that injury," SCSO tweeted.

No other details have been released.

