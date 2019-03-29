Man gets life in prison for 1997 sex attack on girl in Daytona Beach

Robert Haar in a mugshot from a 1995 arrest in Hillsborough County on grand theft of a motor vehicle charges.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was sentenced Friday to life in prison after being found guilty in a sex attack of a 14-year-old girl in Daytona Beach in 1997.

Robert Haar, 44, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case, which involved three men, was cold until the teen's DNA was entered into a national database nearly 20 years after the attack.

"This young lady had to live through it because of your actions, sir," Circuit Judge Matt Foxman said. "For that reason, I’m going to sentence you to the term of your natural life in a Florida state prison without the possibility of parole."

Haar was arrested in 2017 in Wisconsin and was found guilty on one of two counts of sexual battery with special circumstances.

"This was a little girl who was in the woods running into three strange men with a van and no windows. That’s a start of a horror movie," Foxman said.

The assistant state attorney told the judge Haar hasn't had a clean record in the past couple of years, including a crime involving his daughter.

"The court also received a letter from Mr. Haar's daughter regarding other sexual allegations that she’s made against Mr. Haar in recent years," Andrew Urbanak said.

Haar was also declared as a sexual predator in the state of Florida.

