Man hides in laundry room after breaking into occupied home, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A man who broke into a home while the resident was sleeping hid in a laundry room as officers pounded on the front door, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Police said they were first called to the neighborhood Monday morning in reference to a man peering through windows, but they did not locate him.

Shortly after that report, around 10:15 a.m., a call came in about the same man crawling through the window of a home on Cypress Street, according to the affidavit.

Police said they repeatedly pounded on the door and gave commands for anyone inside to come out, which is when the 43-year-old resident answered the door and said she had been sleeping and wasn't aware of anyone else inside the home.

When officers searched the home, they said they found Wilfredo Resto hiding in a laundry room. The resident had never seen him before, records show.

Resto was arrested on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.