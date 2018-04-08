Man hit by car, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says that 20-year-old Tyler Matthew Porter was hit and killed by a car traveling in the westbound lane on Colonial Drive.

Witnesses say that Porter was involved in some sort of altercation with another man. Porter walked across Colonial Drive toward the median, where the other man was. Porter walked out of the median and into the westbound lane where he was hit by an oncoming car.

Highway Patrol says that Porter walked in the direct path of the car and the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are trying to identify the driver of the car, a middle-aged Hispanic man, and the other person that Porter was with at the time of the incident.

