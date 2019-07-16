Man pulled from water in Orange County

Crews respond to reports of man underwater in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was rushed to a hospital after he fell in a body of water and had to be rescued, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Crews were called to the 5100 block of Vardon Drive in Windermere after the man went underwater and didn't resurface, officials said.

Divers entered the water and made contact with the man before eventually pulling him out of the water, crews said. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office also helped with the search.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It's unclear how the man ended up in the water.

No other details were immediately available.

