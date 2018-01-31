Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday, Orlando police said.

The incident happened around 7:12 p.m. on Orange Blossom Trail, south of Lee Road.

Police said the man was crossing the northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail when he was struck by the car.

The man was taken as a trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center, police said.

The car stayed at the scene, according to police. No charges are pending at this time.

Police said the northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail were shut down until about 10:20 p.m. while Orlando police investigated the crash.

