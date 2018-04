DELTONA, Fla. - A man has been taken to a hospital after a shooting Thursday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Santee Avenue.

Deputies said the man was taken by ambulance to Central Florida Regional Hospital as a trauma alert.

