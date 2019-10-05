Man hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred following a domestic disturbance that has left one man in critical condition.

James Busch, 53, shot himself in the head following an argument with his ex-girlfriend at his home Friday.

After Busch's ex-girlfriend came to his house to retrieve her dog, Busch allegedly beat her and threatened to kill her after putting a gun to her chin, deputies said.

The woman called Busch's brother on the phone, and after a conversation with his brother, Busch shot himself under his chin, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they asked Busch to drop a revolver he was holding on a recliner, but he refused, deputies said.

Fearing for the safety of deputies, one deputy shot Busch in the right arm and in the left hand, forcing him to drop the gun.

Busch was then transported to a hospital with injuries suffered by his self-inflicted gunshot wound, but not the wounds from deputy gunfire to the arm and hand, deputies said.

Busch's ex-girlfriend was also transported to a hospital after having an anxiety attack.

The case is still under investigation. Busch will face multiple felony charges if he survives his injuries, deputies said.

