Fake cop pulls woman over in Volusia County, deputies say

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Deputies are looking for a man who pulled a woman over while impersonating a police officer, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was driving Tuesday night in Edgewater when a man in a black sports sedan with blue and white lights on the roof bar pulled her over.

The woman felt uncomfortable, so she drove off and flagged down two deputies, she said.

The man told the woman she had a headlight out, but then when she asked which one, he walked to the front of the car and said they were both working, the report said.

The woman told News 6 she has a brand new car and from the moment he said her headlight was out, she knew something was not right.

"Everything felt very uncomfortable," said the woman.

The 59-year-old Edgewater woman, who was too scared to go on camera, said she pulled over on the dark road anyway after seeing blue and white lights flashing behind her.

"I only cracked my window like two inches and he said, I had a headlight out and he needed my license," the woman said.

The woman said the man didn't sound like an officer.

"A police officer is usually more kind and this guy was very abrupt,” she said. “It was harsh sounding."

And he wasn’t wearing a uniform.

The man, who was wearing black pants and a gray shirt with a gold embroidered oval badge on it, still insisted on seeing the woman's driver's license.

The woman proceeded to ask him to point out which headlight wasn't working.

"He walked to the front and said, well, they're both on now but I still need your license," she said.

In that moment, the woman said she knew she was in trouble.

"I rolled my window up and took off," she said. "I didn't know if he would pull a gun, I didn't know if he would try to get through my window."

The woman flagged down Volusia deputies to let them know what happened.

"Women, please be careful out there, because he's out there," the woman said as a warning to others.

Authorities searched for the man, but did not find him, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The victim said he had a light complexion, no facial hair and muscular arms. He was not wearing a duty belt and did not appear to have a firearm.

