News

Man in critical condition after car carrier collapses on him in Orlando

Incident happened on 200 block of Taft Vineland Road

Orange County Fire Rescue

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after a car carrier collapsed on him Monday in Orlando, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after a car carrier collapsed on him Monday in Orlando, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Investigators said the incident happened on the 200 block of Taft Vineland Road.

Two co-workers responded to the accident to help him out, according fire rescue personnel.

 

The victim's coworkers had to use a forklift to free him, according to investigators.

Officials with fire rescue said he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.