Man in critical condition after car carrier collapses on him in Orlando

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after a car carrier collapsed on him Monday in Orlando, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after a car carrier collapsed on him Monday in Orlando, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Investigators said the incident happened on the 200 block of Taft Vineland Road.

Two co-workers responded to the accident to help him out, according fire rescue personnel.

#UPDATE traumatic injury: 40-year-old man working on the rear axle of this car carrier that collapsed on him. Two co-workers quickly came to his aid and fashioned a 2x4 and used a forklift to free him. #OCFRD took him to @orlandohealth Regional Medical Center in critical cond. pic.twitter.com/bR27X3WTSb — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 8, 2019

The victim's coworkers had to use a forklift to free him, according to investigators.

Officials with fire rescue said he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.