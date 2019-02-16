Man in custody after security incident at Orlando International Airport, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in custody after a "security incident" at Orlando International Airport, according to airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell.

Traveler Zachary Jaydon tweeted that a man with a gun was taken into custody by Orlando police. Jaydon said he did not believe the man fired the weapon before he was "tackled by police and bystanders."

This has not been confirmed by authorities, though law enforcement officers can be seen surrounding a man in an attached photo. In a tweet, airport officials said no shots were fired.

No shots have been fired. Incident has been addressed and we have resumed rescreening and tram service to the airsides. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019

Fennell said the security incident is affecting gates 1-59 and that no one was injured.

A tweet from the airport said the incident temporarily paused security screening and tram service, though officials said they are in process of resuming normal airport operations. Many travelers have tweeted at OIA, detailing the details they are experiencing.

An incident occurred at the checkpoint for gates 1-59 which caused screening and the tram service to be paused for a time. The incident is contained but residual delays are happening now as we work to resume normal ops. Crews are working to get passengers on their way ASAP. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019

Hi Pam. Security sweeps continue to ensure that all is clear to resume the tram operation. We understand the wait is not ideal and continue to work diligently on resuming normal operation. Thank you very much for your patience. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019

Hi Vikki. We are working to resume the service and doing all possible to get folks on their way as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.