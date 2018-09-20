Man in Florida hat 'disguise' robs Orlando SunTrust Bank, police say

A man is seen robbing a SunTrust branch on Sept. 14, 2018. Orlando police are asking for the public's help identifying him.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a man caught on camera robbing a SunTrust bank branch on Kirkman Road last week.

Surveillance video captured the man as he walked up to the counter inside the bank at 4582 South Kirkman Road on Sept. 14 and demanded cash from a teller.

Police said the man was wearing a disguise and fled on foot, later dumping the outfit he was wearing. In the video, the man is wearing a baseball cap with "Florida" on it in large letters. He was also wearing a light blue jumpsuit or shirt with a name tag and business name on it.

Authorities have not said how much was stolen from the bank.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call 911 or anonymously at Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Can you ID? On 9/14, this man robbed the SunTrust bank at 4582 S. Kirkman Rd. in disguise and fled on foot. He later dumped the disguise. Please call 911 or @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS if you know who he is. pic.twitter.com/kF7fO9Y4Sk — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.