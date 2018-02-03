Brevard deputies find man accused of fleeing custody in handcuffs, pink boxers

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Merritt Island man wanted for burglary and auto theft escaped from a Brevard County Sheriff's deputy Saturday, wearing only pairs of handcuffs and pink boxer shorts, the Sheriff's Office said.

Joshua Walker, 27, of the 600 block of Plumosa Street, evaded deputies for several hours Saturday before the Sheriff's Office announced about 1:30 p.m. that he was back in custody, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Early Saturday, a woman called 911 and told dispatchers that her son, Walker, had stolen a car and broken into her family business. She and her boyfriend went to the business and had Walker pinned to the ground, Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear said.

A deputy arrived and put Walker in handcuffs, Goodyear said. The deputy turned her attention to the parents, which is when Walker fled, Goodyear said.

Someone in the area said Walker approached him for a cigarette about 7:30 a.m. on Carib near Marino, Florida Today reported. That was the last sighting of Walker until he was caught Saturday afternoon.

