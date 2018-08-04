Man in hospital after argument turned to shooting, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is in the hospital after a Saturday morning shooting in Orlando, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. at the 3700 block of South Rio Grande Avenue. Authorities said when they arrived, they found the victim, a 30-year-old man, semiconscious. His name has not been released.

Deputies said the victim and the suspect were arguing in the parking lot of the residence when the suspect shot the victim. He then fled in a two-door sedan, according to officials. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

