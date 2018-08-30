Man in Star Wars shirt sought in exposure incident, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies said they are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a burglary and sexual organ exposure incident in the Williamsburg area Monday.

Video from a Ring doorbell shows the man prowling outside the home around midnight.

He was wearing a Star Wars T-shirt, black shorts with a vertical white and silver stripe down the side, black shoes, and a black Assassins Creed hat.

Deputies did not release further details about the burglary and exposure incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

